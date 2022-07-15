3 men arrested for illegally hunting deer out of season on private property

Three men have been arrested and face charges for trespassing with a firearm and shooting, killing a deer out of season on private property in Collier County on Thursday.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, one of their off-duty officers saw three men dragging a deer after a gunshot was reported being heard in the North Belle Meade area.

Omar Soto Rives, Jose Soto Garcia, and Andres Ferreiro admitted to hopping over a fence onto private property and shooting a deer.

They said they dragged the deer back across the fence line into the woods.

FWC said an FWC K9 located the deer, and a 12 gauge shotgun was found near their vehicle along with a .22 caliber rifle inside.

The person responsible for the property where the deer was shot said they’d like to press charges for trespassing.

Rives, Garcia, and Ferreiro face charges of trespassing with a firearm, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully killing deer out of season and violating FWC hunting rules.