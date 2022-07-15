23rd annual Big Backpack Event comes to Fort Myers Skatium on July 24

The Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida is partnering with several other agencies and businesses to bring the 23rd annual Big Backpack Event to the Fort Myers Skatium on Sunday, July 24.

The Centre says it hopes to make the event at 2250 Broadway even bigger than before and is offering more to children than just school supplies, in response to rising inflation and the number of Southwest Florida families living below the poverty line.

The first 2,000 children ages 5 to 12 will receive free backpacks filled with school supplies that include notebook paper, crayons, pens, pencils, glue sticks, folders and more. Parents and guardians will be able to drive up with their children and pick up these backpacks and other giveaways curbside. Children must be present to receive the backpacks. In addition, the following items will also be provided this year:

The first 1,000 families will receive a grocery bag full of kid-friendly food such as peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, pasta and spaghetti sauce thanks to the support of Community Cooperative

An additional 1,000 children will receive backpacks filled with school supplies donated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Free on-site vaccines mandatory for incoming 7th grade students will be provided by Lee County Health Department in a mobile unit located outside the Skatium

Organizers say additional volunteers are still needed to stuff backpacks and grocery bags on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Skatium, as well as to distribute backpacks and groceries on the day of the event, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Volunteers are asked to sign up online.