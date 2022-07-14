Voters using BallotTrax for upcoming Collier County primary election

Voters using BallotTrax to track their ballot for the upcoming primary election in Collier County could be helpful with more than 70,000 mail-in ballots sent out Thursday.

Campaign signs are out for the primary election and so are thousands of mail-in ballots.

“Over 70,000 ballots went out today and we had about 61,000 of those were signed up for BallotTrax,” Trish Robertson said.

The notification system for voters was piloted in the Naples city election earlier this year. BallotTrax is even more important as many Collier County residents are back home for summer.

“I know a lot of voters request their ballot be sent to their northern addresses so as soon as that is dropped in the mail and is headed to their northern address they’ll get that notification and they can be on the lookout for that,” Robertson said.

More than 60,000 Collier County voters should have received a notification email about their mail-in ballot. Robertson said if you don’t get your ballot within a week from Thursday call their office.

“That way we can kind of investigate where we sent it, you know if it ended up being sent to their Florida residence then we can go in and send them a ballot to their regular address,” Robertson said.

BallotTrax also offers another helpful feature. “You can change your settings where if you prefer to get a text message or you want a voice-call instead of an email you can set that up to by going on our website colliervotes.gov,” Robertson said. “Track my ballot and that’s where you can change those preferences.”

When the elections office receives your ballot you’ll receive another notification from BallotTrax confirming your vote is in.

Important deadlines to keep in mind are coming up. July 25th is the last day to register to vote in Collier County. And, August 13th is the last day to request a mail-in ballot.