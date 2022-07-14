Suspects sought in armed robbery at an Estero 7-Eleven

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in an armed robbery in Estero on Friday.

Crime Stoppers says the suspects entered a 7-Eleven on US-41 in Estero early in the morning on July 8.

According to Crime Stoppers, the suspects had a gun and forced an employee to get money from the register. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money and the store’s phone.

Crime Stoppers says the suspects fled south on US-41. they say the suspects are described as a black male and a black female.

If you have any information about the armed robbery, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).