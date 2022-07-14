Man killed by SUV while standing on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers

A 78-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday night while standing outside his pickup truck on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 31-year-old woman with a 2-year-old girl as a passenger, both from North Fort Myers, was driving an SUV east on Bayshore Road around 9:15 p.m. A pickup truck was parked in the eastbound lanes of Bayshore Road, west of Washington Drive, with its driver, a 78-year-old man from North Fort Myers, standing outside.

The SUV rear-ended the pickup truck and struck the man. He was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead. The woman was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.