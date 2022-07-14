Man attempts escape from a Collier County courtroom, fails

A man is back in jail after failing to escape a Collier County courtroom during a parole violation hearing.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Jeff Haynes from Naples was in court for a hearing on nine probation violations. The sheriff’s office says Haynes was standing at the podium in front of the judge when he made a break for the door.

Haynes jumped the swinging doors and ran into the audience, where the sheriff’s office says he was tackled by three court bailiffs. Haynes was handcuffed and taken back to jail.

The supervisor of the Bailiff Bureau, Lieutenant Joe Fiola, said Haynes never made it near a courtroom exit and said that this was the first time he could remember that a defendant tried to escape from the courtroom in the time that he had been with the Bailiff Bureau.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk called and thanked each of the three deputies involved in keeping Haynes from escaping.

“Their instinct and training kicked in, and they were able to prevent the defendant from leaving the courtroom,” Sheriff Rambosk said in a Facebook post about the incident. “These deputies maintained order in the courtroom. Nobody was hurt and the defendant remains in our custody.”

Haynes has been charged with felony escape and resisting arrest.