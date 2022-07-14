Lehigh Acres couple sentenced to prison for COVID relief fraud

A Lehigh Acres couple has been sentenced to prison for COVID relief fraud.

Amber Rewis Bruey, 35, will spend four years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and illegal monetary transactions, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Her husband and co-conspirator Anthony Jones Bruey, was sentenced to four years and three months in federal prison for the same offenses.

Anthony Bruey pleaded guilty on Feb. 4. Amber Bruey pleaded guilty on March 16, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents show between April and June 2020 the Brueys conspired to submit a total of 26 fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

The Brueys also submitted false and fraudulent tax documents to qualify for the loans, according to the press release.

In total, the Brueys got away with $881,058.35 in PPP and EIDL funds.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the Brueys used the funds to buy a $211,457 residence in North Carolina, a 2019 GMC Yukon SUV, a 2020 Honda Talon.

Additionally, part of the funds was also used to pay restitution in a criminal case for Amber Bruey.