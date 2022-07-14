Lee Coel files to end 10-year probation early for death of Mary Knowlton

Former Punta Gorda police officer Lee Coel, who shot and killed an elderly woman during a demonstration in 2016, filed in May for early termination of his probation.

Lee Coel was sentenced to 10 years probation and to pay restitution after a plea deal was reached to avoid trial and jail time. Coel shot and killed retired librarian Mary Knowlton during a “Shoot Don’t Shoot” demonstration with the Punta Gorda Citizens Academy.

Coel changed his plea from not guilty to no contest on a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter.

A hearing on this motion is set for 3 p.m. on July 25. It will be held in the Lee County Circuit Court before Judge Margaret Steinbeck, who oversaw the original trial.

