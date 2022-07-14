Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground in Collier County

The Great Wolf Lodge in Collier County is closer to completion.

On Thursday, a ceremonial groundbreaking was held on the plot of land where the $250 million project will be built. Located in East Naples, off of City Gate Boulevard, it will include 500 rooms and an indoor water park. The resort will span 20 acres.

It is expected to open in the summer of 2024 and will be the brand’s 21st resort in North America.

The development team at Great Wolf Lodge had four years to plan for the moment.

Steve Jacobsen, vice president of domestic development at Great Wolf Lodge, said they have done a great job of planning ahead to manage the rising costs.

“For example, if we’ve got three projects that are in different phases of construction. We go out and do a bulk order. Instead of possibly putting in an order for three elevators, we put in an order for nine. What that does, is it moves you up the chain, and it allows you to hopefully negotiate a better price,” Jacobsen said.

Great Wolf investors and banks are financing 94% of the cost while Collier County chips in the remaining $15 million,

A study shows the resort will generate at least $150 million in tax revenue for Collier County and $5 billion in direct spending over the next 30 years.

It’s being built just next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

“They’re about families and kids and sports activities. We’re about families and kids two through 12,” Jacobsen said. “We think there’s going to be a lot of crossover between the two of them.”

Bringing the Great Wolf Lodge to Collier County was years in the making with tough negotiations.

“This is going to be our next generation of resorts,” Jacobsen said. “We looked up and down both coasts and there’s a lot of things that come to play. First of all, you have to find the land and gotta find the land that is affordable but also it’s important to find the land where the zoning has been advanced far enough because development time is money.”

Not only does Great Wolf expect to bring visitors, but at the same time, offers an attraction to locals.

With day passes and free parking available, the community will get to enjoy the water park, entertainment center and restaurants.

Collier County Commissioner and chairman of the board William McDaniel said the project will also bring money to Collier County.

“Thousand of construction jobs, people coming here supporting their families, 600 employees that will be here servicing the community, running the rooms , running the swimming pool and the indoor resort and that sort of thing, it takes a team all across the board,” McDaniel said.