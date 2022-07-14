Fatal crash in Charlotte County Thursday evening

PUNTA GORDA
One person is dead after two vehicles crashed at Oil Well Rd. and Tamiami Trl. in Charlotte County Thursday evening.
According to FHP, there is a roadblock in all southbound lanes on Tamiami Trl.
The scene is under investigation. WINK News will provide more details when they are available.
