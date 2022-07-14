Estero woman says she shared post-concert kiss with Elvis Presley in 1969

An Estero woman claims she shared a kiss with Elvis Presley, the King himself, at a Las Vegas casino after a concert in 1969.

Marlene Leckie left a post on NextDoor that read, “I went to see the Elvis movie today. Having met him in person backstage in 1969… This movie brought back so many memories.”

When WINK News anchor Lindsey Sablan went to Leckie’s Estero home to get to the bottom of her Elvis story, the voice of the King was already flooding the room. But Leckie’s story from 1969 is way better than any recording studio jam session.

“My brother and sister from Michigan, we three decided to go to Las Vegas,” Leckie said.

While hitting up the slot machines, someone from Elvis Presley’s entourage invited her and her sister to watch him perform from backstage.

“Then Elvis came out and greeted us,” Leckie said. “All I remember saying to him is, well, ‘You’ve lost a lot of weight.'”

A few nights later, the three already had plans to see Elvis perform during a dinner show; Leckie still has the menu to prove it. Afterward, he came out to the casino, and that’s the night Leckie still talks about to this day.

“That’s when he kissed me,” Leckie said. “On the lips.”

What was going through her mind?

“You can almost see that in the picture that my brother and my sister took… it was, you know, what can you say? Kissed by Elvis Presley? Yeah, yeah, that was fantastic.”

Austin Butler plays Elvis, Tom Hanks his controversial manager, Col. Tom Parker, in Baz Luhrmann’s take on the life of the pop icon. Hip-shaking history that had women swooning then and still swooning now.

“I’ve seen the movie three times, and I’ll probably see it another three times,” Leckie said. “It really has been fun to relive all this.”

Kissed by the King—forever a fan.