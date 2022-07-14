Health advisory: Enterococcus bacteria found at Bonita Beach Park

The Department of Health in Lee County is advising the public to stay out of the water at Bonita Beach Park due to levels of bacteria.

The beach park is at 27954 Hickory Boulevard.

Tests completed on Thursday indicate the water quality at Bonita Beach park does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

The Department of Health asks that no one wade or swim at the park.

This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level, according to the Department of Health in Lee County. New test results should be available for Bonita Beach Park on Tuesday, July 19th.

Elevated levels of the bacteria could lead to swimming-associates gastroenteritis illness which includes diarrhea and abdominal pain.