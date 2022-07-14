Electrical issue causes fire at Lehigh Acres home

LEHIGH ACRES
Fire crews suspect a fire at a home in Lehigh Acres is likely due to an overloaded power strip.
According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, it happened at a home on Lake Drive on late Wednesday night.
The fire damage was contained to an enclosed porch. No injuries were reported.
