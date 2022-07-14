Driver goes airborne crashes twice then runs away

A driver crashed into a parked vehicle in a driveway goes airborne before crashing into another vehicle in Lehigh Acres, and ran away Wednesday.

The driver is nowhere to be found. While the vehicle was the family’s only source of transportation.

The family is left wondering who’s going to pay for the damage to the car. Pieces of car, red glass, and a black hoodie were left behind at the scene. The hoodie, according to the owner of the home, Jamie Bryant, belongs to the guy who crashed and ran away.

Bryant was walking out to her porch with her three-year-old son Wednesday afternoon. “Next thing I know I’m hearing this skidding and then Kaboom,” Bryant said. Bryant’s Ring camera captured the whole thing.

“I look up and the car is running off the road, it hits my neighbor’s driveway,” Bryant said. “And next thing I know it’s airborne, it lands in my yard and it smashes into the side of my vehicle.”

The driver then gets out of the car and falls. Bryant saw him and asked, “Are you ok?” The driver said he was, then ran off.

“This vehicle probably has no insurance,” Bryant said. “So who’s paying for all these damages? Like, there’s my neighbor’s vehicle is damaged. Mine’s not drivable.”

The good news is nobody was hurt, not even the driver. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. WINK News asked if detectives have any leads on the drive, but nobody has responded yet.