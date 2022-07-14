DNA match leads to arrest in 2021 Collier County boat theft

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested the man responsible for stealing and beaching a boat thanks to DNA left behind.

Juan Garlobos-Placeres, 45, of Naples, was arrested by deputies on Wednesday after a traffic stop.

Deputies say Garlobos-Placeres is responsible for stealing a 33-foot 2021 Grady White boat with twin 425 horsepower Yamaha engines.

On Sept 26, 2021, the boat was found beached and abandoned at Coconut Island.

Detectives with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office say they called the boat’s owner who was out of state, and said the boat should be docked and told them no one has permission to use the boat.

Crime scene investigators went through the boat for evidence, and the sheriff’s office says they found a half-full Gatorade bottle.

The sheriff’s office says DNA found on the bottle was entered into a national database, and Garlobos-Placeres came up as a match.

Deputies say Garlobos-Placeres was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped for a traffic violation in Golden Gate Estates on Wednesday.

Garlobos-Placeres faces a charge of grand theft of more than $100,000.