Chance for scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, evening

High temperatures will climb into the 90s under increasing cloud cover.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form after lunchtime. These will bring rain to the majority of Southwest Florida.

Southwest Florida will continue to see scattered storms each day leading into next week.

Boaters will only encounter light chop in our bays and 1- to 2-foot wave heights on the open Gulf water.

The Weather Authority is currently tracking no disturbances in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, or the Caribbean.