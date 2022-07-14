5 Cape Coral businesses burglarized, police believe one man is responsible

At least five businesses in Cape Coral were hit by a burglar, and police think one man is responsible for all of them.

Surveillance video from the Café YOU on SE 10th St. in Cape Coral captured the man smashing a window with a rock and kicking the glass to get in.

Now businesses are out of the stolen money and have to pay to fix the damage.

All of the businesses that the man is suspected of breaking into are a five-minute drive from each other. Detectives say this guy went to all of them on Tuesday night.

“It appeared like he was able to bend it, bend it inwards, and get in,” said Michelle Perfeito, manager at Café YOU.

Once inside the cafe, the burglar walks around the front counter, goes for the register, and swipes $185.

“We had $200 dollars in the register, and he just took away with the dollar notes. Apparently, the coins were a little too difficult for him to carry, maybe,” said Perfeito.

Just steps away, Cape Coral police detectives say the guy also hit up Johnstone Supply.

There, the suspect also went for the cash and got away with $90.

Lazaro Fernandez, Johnstone Supply’s manager, can’t stop thinking about it.

“It’s something he had to scope out and plan out because you don’t just go into, oh yeah, I’m going to break into four,” said Fernandez

That number is now five. The Sherwin Williams off Del Prado Boulevard S. was also hit The store has already replaced its front glass door.

Perfido said her building’s owners have put a $1,000 reward to find the guy responsible for breaking in.

“Not something you expect to see when you walk into work in the morning. And see glass everywhere. Money gone. And it’s a violation,” said Perfido.

The damage estimate is at least $500 to fix the window.

Police believe the suspect is also linked to break-ins at the Computer Liquidation Store and the Pets and More Thrift Store.

Cape Coral police say no arrests have been made. If you have any information, you can call Cape Coral police at (239) 574-3223.