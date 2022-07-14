2 people suspected of attempted theft from Home Depot at The Forum

Fort Myers police are looking for two people suspected of attempted theft from the Home Depot located at The Forum on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a pair of middle-aged suspects entered the Home Depot at 3402 Forum Blvd. One was a man wearing a green long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and brown flip-flops, the other was a woman wearing a dark-colored shirt, light blue jeans shorts and black slides.

Police say security cameras show the two unidentified people walked around the store’s aisles, grabbing random items and placing them inside shopping carts. Eventually, the suspects left through the front entrance without paying for the stolen merchandise.

Home Depot’s Loss Prevention personnel confronted the suspects and recovered the stolen merchandise. The suspects left the scene in a gray Nissan Versa.

The merchandise would have been a loss of around $1,246.

If you can identify the suspects, you may contact FMPD at (239) 321-7700 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.