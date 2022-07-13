Wednesday brings unseasonable heat, scattered thunderstorms

High temperatures will climb into the 90s across Southwest Florida under partly cloudy skies.

High humidity will continue to inflate our “feels like” temperatures into triple digits during peak heating.

Scattered thunderstorms will mitigate some of that heat. These storms will initially develop south of the Chattahoochee River just after lunchtime, before increasing their coverage the north in the late afternoon. Most of Wednesday’s thunderstorms will remain below severe limits.

Once again, boaters will experience pleasant conditions on the water.

It now appears unlikely that the area of disturbed weather in the Northern Gulf of Mexico will become a named storm. This would have little to no impact on Southwest Florida, regardless of development.

There are no additional disturbances in the Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico, or the Caribbean at this time.