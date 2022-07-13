SWFL retiree known as ‘Tesla Todd’ helping bring food to people in need

There is a need for food across Southwest Florida, but the number of volunteers for Meals on Wheels has decreased because of gas prices.

One man is using his electric car to benefit others. His Name is Todd Muncy and he is affectionately known as Tesla Todd. He delivers meals to the elderly and homebound community members.

This guy is one of the few who doesn’t care what gas prices are because he drives this Tesla. “I’m spending 1/5 of what the gas people are spending,” said Muncy.

That is why he uses his Tesla for good. He’s a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and is someone who can afford to keep driving in these tough times.

Because of the price of gas, finding and keeping drivers has been challenging for Meals on Wheels.

“For every $20 I spend, they’re spending $100. So, it is very, very hard on them. So, I understand why some of them have to drop out,” said Muncy.

Thanks to his electric ride, Muncy is now referred to by many as Tesla Todd.

“It’s kind of caught on with my friends on Facebook, so I’m probably never going to live it down,” Muncy said.

On Wednesday morning, Muncy picked up meals at the First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs and took WINK News with him as he made his deliveries.

“There’s nothing fulfilling about sitting on the couch and watching TV. And there’s nothing particularly social about that either,” said Muncy.

Muncy said making his deliveries allows him to meet new people and he knows he’s making a difference in people’s lives.

“He’s not our only Tesla volunteer, but he’s the most consistent,” said Janelle McVay, a volunteer services coordinator for the Community Cooperative.

McVay runs Meals on Wheels locally. She said she appreciates all of her volunteers, but, “Todd, he is friendly. He is courteous. He’s just always willing to be a helping hand. He’s funny. He’s got a great sense of humor. So yeah, we’re just really thankful to have him,” McVay said.

“I don’t think I’m saving the world. But this is my tea cup contribution to bailing out the ocean,” said Muncy.

Muncy said he hopes anyone with the time and an electric car will consider helping Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels delivers meals and does safety and security checks for seniors, the disabled, or chronically ill adults under 60.

If you’re interested in volunteering, you can learn more how you can help by clicking here.