Police looking for man who broke into a Cape Coral business Wednesday morning

Cape Coral police and a Cape Coral business owner are looking for a suspect who broke into a business on Del Prado Boulevard S. early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video from the front of the Computer Liquidation Store shows a man smashing his way through the front door of the business just before 1:30 a.m.

The store’s owner, Fernando Beltran, said the man didn’t take any products but did steal $200 from the cash register.

Cape Coral police were at the store on Wednesday morning to investigate the break-in. The front door was smashed, and broken glass was spread on the ground around it.

Beltran owns the store and says he wants the guy responsible found.

“There’s a line of robbery going on around this area, and it’s important for people to be aware and to keep an eye out. Put cameras on or something they can do to protect themselves,” said Beltran.

This is the second time one of Beltran’s stores has been broken into.

If you have any information about the break-in at the Computer Liquidation Store, you can call Cape Coral police at (239) 574-3223.