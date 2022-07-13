Pet Pals: Meeko

On this week’s Pet Pals segment, WINK News anchor Taylor Petras is introduced to another adoptable pet, Meeko.

Meeko is a big furry ball of sweetness and is ready to impress some humans in his forever home with his new training! The 5-year-old mixed breed came to the Gulf Coast Humane Society from Dogs Playing for Life. The partner organization trains dogs to improve their behavior and Meeko is another success story from the program!

He loves walks, people and treats.

