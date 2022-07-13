Naples Pride facing backlash over Cambier Park drag queen show

A group of people is outraged that kids were allowed to watch drag queen shows at Cambier Park in Naples during the Naples Pride Festival over the weekend.

The people against it showed up at a Collier County commissioners’ meeting to protest the event that represents the LQBTQ community.

The people behind Naples Pride Festival held at Cambier Park on Saturday say the event is designed to bring people together.

“I don’t know about you, but that is ridiculous to happen in our county,” said one person during public comment at the commissioners’ meeting.

“We are very disturbed at what happened at Camber Park,” said another person. “This was basically an x-rated show.”

The people upset showed Collier County commissioners clips from a drag show Saturday afternoon, claiming the show was lewd and inappropriate for kids.

The problem with their complaints is that they took them to the county commissioners, who had nothing to do with the Naples Pride Festival.

The City of Naples council gave the event a green light.

“To have these people come and dispute those lies and say those things. It’s very hurtful, but you know we’re not going to stop what we’re doing,” said Cori Craciun, president of Naples Pride.

Craciun said all of their drag shows are meant to be family-friendly.

“I don’t know what show they watched. This is pure entertainment. The drag queens are the reason we have pride today,” said Craciun.

Those against the drag shows also argued that they could be harmful to children.

“Keep your child at home because all the kids that were there were having a great time, and they were there because they wanted, and second because their parents brought them there. My 3-year-old didn’t drive here by himself,” said Craciun.

Naples Pride blamed the political climate for the criticism.

A City of Naples spokesperson said they only got one complaint.