Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; July 13

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Demetrio “Sonny” Delgado (DOB 6/7/59) – wanted in Collier County for violation of state probation for burglary of an occupied structure.

Delgado is a repeat offender who has been on the run since late April. He has seven priors in Collier County and two in Hendry County on charges of burglary, theft, aggravated battery, domestic violence, robbery, contempt and being a deadbeat dad.

He is supposed to remain on state probation until February of 2025, but with this latest violation, that term will likely be extended a bit.

Delgado is 5’5”, 150 pounds and could be moving back and forth between Immokalee and Labelle in order to avoid arrest.

Dany Desamour (DOB 10/6/81) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for DUI (3rd conviction) and driving while his license is revoked.

His newest warrant stems from an incident where he showed up at his ex’s house drunk, then drove away with a minor child in the car. When law enforcement pulled him over a few blocks away, they noted that he reeked of booze.

Desamour failed a series of field sobriety tests and blew at nearly three times the legal limit. Crime Stoppers said he has been arrested two times for DUI before – and statistics show that the average drunk driver has driven drunk more than 80 times before their first arrest.

He’s been booked 12 times before for hit and run, battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication. He is 5’11”, 175 pounds and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

Joseph Stanback (DOB 7/12/60) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for the possession of a controlled substance.

He has already been busted 27 times before. Among the other infractions Stanback has been booked for are charges of battery/domestic violence, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, contempt, disturbing the peace and drug possession.

Stanback is 5’10” and 165 pounds and upon his arrest, he will also be held without bond.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com