Man in critical condition after pickup truck overturns on Kings Highway

A man is in critical condition after his pickup truck overturned on Kings Highway in Charlotte County Tuesday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 68-year-old man from Lake Suzy was traveling north in the left lane of Kings Highway at around 6:10 p.m. He traveled off the roadway right, collided with the curb and overturned, coming to rest on the grass shoulder.

The man was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The crash remains under investigation.