Man arrested for throwing cocaine out of window while fleeing Collier deputies

Collier County Sheriffs’ Office arrests a convicted felon who tossed crack cocaine from his vehicle while fleeing deputies in East Naples.

Jabaree Marquese Miller, 27, is charged with multiple felonies including fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and attempting to destroy evidence, according to CCSO.

Deputies said at around 8:30 p.m. deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Ford sedan driven by Miller in the area of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Radio Road. Miller refused to yield and a pursuit ensued.

According to CCSO, while fleeing deputies, Miller tossed a clear bag out the passenger window.

The pursuit ended when Miller turned down a residential street where deputies were able to bring his vehicle to a stop and take him into custody.

Deputies recovered the bag Miller discarded and determined it contained crack cocaine.

“Last night our deputies literally removed dangerous narcotics from the streets of Collier County,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

At the time of his arrest, Miller was out on bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from a March 2021 incident in Collier County, according to reports.

Deputies said Miller was carrying three cell phones and $1,800 cash on him, which deputies said is consistent with the sale and delivery of narcotics.

Miller was also charged with a fourth felony after it was revealed he is a habitual traffic offender whose driver’s license was revoked in 2016.