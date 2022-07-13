Lehigh Acres man arrested after guns, drugs are found in his home

Writer:Matthew Seaver
Published: July 13, 2022 1:10 PM EDT
Louis Pasquazzi
Louis Pasquazzi, 52. (Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
LEHIGH ACRES

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says an anonymous tip led them to arrest a man who they said had more than 400 grams of cocaine and several guns in his home.

According to the sheriff’s office, Louis Pasquazzi, 52, had more than 430 grams of cocaine, nearly seven grams of fentanyl, and six guns in his possession.

Guns and drugs found during a drug bust in Lehigh Acres on July 12, 2022. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a concerned resident provided the sheriff’s office with a tip that Pasquazzi was trafficking drugs from his Lehigh Acres home.

Pasquazzi was initially arrested on Tuesday after deputies found him in possession of fentanyl. They said he also had cocaine in his car.

That arrest led to a search warrant for Pasquazzi’s home, where the rest of the drugs and guns were found.

Pasquazzi is being held in the Lee County Jail and is facing gun and drug possession charges. He is being held without bond for a charge of displaying a firearm during a felony.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office shared a video update on the arrest. You can watch it below.

