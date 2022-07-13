James Webb Space Telescope showing NASA pictures of the universe

The remarkable images coming from NASA’s newest telescope are capturing the imaginations of people around the world.
WINK News meteorologist Nash Rhodes is joined by Dr. Charles Beichman, executive director of the NASA Exoplanet Science Center, to talk about what the James Webb Space Telescope has shown us so far and what we could see in the future.
Watch the full video above.
