How to apply for enrollment at Lee Virtual School for next school year

If you want your child to attend Lee Virtual School for the next school year the deadline to enroll is Friday.

Lee Virtual School offers full-time enrollment for kindergarten through 12th grade.

To get an application for Lee Virtual School send an email to [email protected] with Lee Virtual School Enrollment in the subject line of the email.

If you want to learn more about Lee Virtual School you can attend any of these information sessions via zoom, Thursday, July 14th at 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. Click here to register for one of these sessions.

Click here to visit the Lee Virtual School website.