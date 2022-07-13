Fort Myers man receives 25 years in prison for child molestation

LEE COUNTY
Fort Myers man receives 25 years in prison for a crime against a child.
Pascual Cardona, 59, was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by lifetime sex offender probation, for one count of lewd or lascivious molestation, victim under 12.
Cardona was a roommate of one of the victim’s family members.
The victim said she had been inappropriately touched by Cardona, according to LCSO.
LSCO responded to the home and arrested Cardona.
