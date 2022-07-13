Florida SouthWestern campus found to be safe after swatting incident

Writer:Matthew Seaver
Published: July 13, 2022 2:51 PM EDT
Florida SouthWestern
Credit: WINK News.
CYPRESS LAKE

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it has cleared the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College after a swatting incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, the college received a call saying a bomb was placed in a classroom on campus.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies quickly responded to the school and closed down entrances and exits while investigating with the help of campus police.

Investigators determined that the caller used the same number that had been used to call in similar threats at other Florida colleges.

Deputies say they searched the campus and determined there was no viable threat.

The sheriff’s office says the threats made by the caller at other colleges were also deemed illegitimate.

Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere

Copyright ©2022 WINK Digital Media