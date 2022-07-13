Collier students must apply for free and reduced lunch before upcoming school year

Free lunch benefits offered during pandemic is no longer available for upcoming school year.

Families that are or may be eligible for free or reduced-priced lunch meals must complete an online meal benefit application before the start of school in order to receive assistance.

Families that are not eligible or that do not have an application on file by the first day of school will pay full price for their meals.

Collier County Public Schools will continue to provide breakfast at no charge during the 2022-2023 school year.

To complete the online application please visit www.collierschools.com/MealBenefit by the deadline of August 9, 2022.