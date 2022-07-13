Collier County Sheriff’s Office searching for person of interest in vehicle break-ins

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest who may be connected to a string of vehicle break-ins in Golden Gate Estates.

The sheriff’s office says on Sunday, between 4:45 a.m. and 5:20 a.m., at least four people broke into several vehicles in the Orange tree community.

Deputies say the four people were seen driving away in a newer model Acura TLX.

If you have any information about the man Collier County deputies would like to speak with, or the people involved in the burglaries, you can call the sheriff’s office at 239-252-9300.

If you want to remain anonymous, call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).