Cape Coral man sentenced to 15 years for sexually abusing a child

A Cape Coral man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing a child.

Alfonso Jesus Galindo, 35, was sentenced on two counts of lewd or lascivious conduct on a child on Wednesday.

The State Attorney’s Office says the Cape Coral Police Department opened an investigation in 2019 after a child told a relative about the abuse.

Galindo’s crimes took place between 2014 and 2018, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Following Galindo’s 15 years in prison, he will have to serve an additional 15 years of sex offender probation.