Billions in revenue could be made by Great Wolf Lodge, breaking ground Thursday

You and your friends and family can go to the first Great Wolf Lodge in Florida which breaks ground in Naples on Thursday.

Set to be near the I-75 and Collier Blvd interchange, the county is investing $250 million. And, the location they are building at, Great Wolf Lodge got a $15 million incentive.

While the location currently looks like a lot of dirt, over the next two years it will transform into an adventure park for families. The Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will be next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

But, some are questioning the development. “We had one chance to put something on that piece of property that was going to be cohesive with a struggling $200 million sports complex,” County Commissioner Rick LoCastro said.

LoCastro voted no. “Wasn’t necessarily against the great wolf lodge but what I was against was giving them a giving them a Christmas gift for something they were already going to build,” LoCastro said.

The Commissioner said it’s now his job to make sure Great Wolf Lodge will be successful. Some see the development as a win-win.

“This is jobs it’s opportunity it’s it’s an opportunity for people to work to recreate for our future it’s a lot of fun and it will complement the sports park,” County Commissioner Penny Taylor said.

As for the revenue, the lodge is expected to bring $5 billion in new net spending to the region. An anticipated $150 million in tax revenue for the county over the next 30 years.