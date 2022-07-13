Advanced cancer treatments are now even available for dogs

You don’t need to convince a pet lover that their animals are their ‘children’ and part of the family. Like humans, our pets can get cancer too.

Eight-year-old Shepard mix Beatrice is a canine comedian. Her owner, Cynthia Doallas, says Beatrice loves to dress up and play.

“I’ve got loads of pictures of her with hats and outfits and things on she just loves that,” Doallas said.

When Doallas underwent a major surgery, Beatrice stuck by her side. “She literally did not get off my bed for 24 hours, did not urinate, did not eat nothing, nothing.”

So when Beatrice came up limping, Doallas knew she had to act. The dog had an unusual lump on one of her toes. So Doallas fetched help from a Southwest Florida veterinarian.

“At the vet’s office, all of a sudden it began to bleed and I was like, what’s going on?” Doallas questioned. “Well, what had happened is that at that point, the cancer had pushed through the nail, and it had broken the nail on to and so it was exuding outwards.”

It was a classic case of squamous cell cancer. Which commonly presents as a skin tumor in dogs. Frequently on a toe and it may appear as a blister – only solid. And as it progresses it will often break the toenail.

Half of all dogs over the age of 10 will develop cancer in their lifetime, but the cure rate is only 20% despite the fact a growing number of treatment options are available.

Dr. Christopher Adin with Small Animal Clinic Services at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine said, “It would be equal to, or better than, the treatments that are available in many human hospitals.”

Adin treats pets through the university veterinary college. A machine called The Varian Edge, also used in humans, delivers pinpoint radiation for advanced, complex cases.

“It’s going to increase our ability to treat tumors that are near important structures in the body that we’re not trying to harm,” Adin explained.

Dr. Adin didn’t treat Beatrice because she didn’t require radiation. Her cancer was cured by amputating her toe. But armed with the knowledge that there are many ways to help or furry friends, warm’s Doallas’ heart.

“She’s my child. You know, I have one daughter, and she’s grown, you know, and this girl is my child,” Doallas said.

This ‘dog mom’ is now feeling very positive that her pup is going to be around for years to come.

in Southwest Florida, there are several vet practices that offer advanced and specialized treatments, however, you may need to travel out of the area for more advanced specialized options.

Many of the treatments are covered by pet insurance.