Lehigh Acres man attacked while sleeping at home and robbed of $16K in valuables

A Lehigh Acres man was attacked by two men and robbed on Monday while he was sleeping in his own home.

According to LCSO reports, on Monday the victim was sleeping when the two suspects entered his room and placed him on his knees next to the bed.

The victim said the two men began hitting him with an object. The victim had a few lacerations on both sides of his head.

The stolen items include a black iPhone 12 Pro Max and jewelry totaling $16,000. The victim couldn’t recall anything else that happened.

Deputy Becerra met with other people from the residence, they said they didn’t see or hear anything.

Lehigh Fire and Rescue transported the victim to Lehigh Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.