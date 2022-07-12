Woman arrested after spending the night in a Macy’s bathroom in Naples

A store manager at the Macy’s in Coastland Center in Naples found Guinnevere Wolfe, 43, in the lady’s room on Monday while opening the store.

The woman said she thought leaving the bathroom would trip an alarm, at least that’s what she told the responding officer. Ultimately Wolfe was arrested for lying to the police. An overnight stay at Macy’s in Naples became an overnight stay at the Collier County jail.

“It’s rare to have store management call us at about seven in the morning because someone had spent the night in the store,” Naples PD Lieutenant Bryan McGinn said.

Some shoppers, like Marian Rueda, were shocked. “I mean it’s crazy like how things are the fact that she had to spend the night at the mall, you know like I wonder what the circumstances must’ve been for her to be able to make that choice,” Rueda said.

Inside Macy’s, more poor choices led to Wolfe’s arrest. Naples Police said when asked to identify herself, Wolfe gave a fake name, and birthdate, and handed police an I.D. that wasn’t hers.

Wolfe faces charges of lying to police and false identification. Inside her purse officers found car keys and located that car at the mall. It’s been towed and is part of an ongoing investigation.