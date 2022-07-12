Safety advice after recent shark attacks in Florida

People are getting worried after multiple shark attacks have happened across Florida. A teen survived an attack in North Florida on June 30th. While a woman was hospitalized after a recent attack in the Florida Keys.

The advice experts give is to not go too deep in the water or get too close to fish hunters. People that are scalloping and spearfishing are more likely to attract sharks.

Ramiro Palma regularly dives around sharks and owns the local diving center, Scubavice. “There’s an amazing world of aminals to see to swim with and interact,” Palma said. “Some of the creatures friendly some are not so friendly.”

Palma mentioned people will typically not have problems with sharks unless they’re feeding them or hunting for fish underwater. “Usually around the beaches where some people are getting bitten by sharks, not eaten by sharks,” Palma said. “Is because they are in shallow depths of water, other fish in the area, you’re splashing others are splashing.”

But not everyone is worried. Cassidy Brown, visiting from Maine, isn’t worried about a shark encounter. “Me personally I’m not concerned I know that sharks aren’t going to typically go after a human being,” Brown said. “I don’t really think about it and if there is one best thing you can do is stay calm.”

Experts stress shark attacks are extremely rare, especially in Southwest Florida. “Typically speaking sharks are pretty shy creatures,” Palma said. “That will interact with people in a mild gentle way if you’re not feeding them.” The chance of getting bitten is one in 11M.

Still, there are some precautions beachgoers can take. Swimmers should avoid going out alone if they can and keep close to shore. Beachgoers can also check out the new apps that track shark sightings.

According to the Florida Museum’s Shark Attack File, there have been eight shark attacks in Lee County, eight more in Collier County, and one in Charlotte County. While that may seem like a lot it isn’t. That’s because those are the number of attacks from 1882 to the present day. The most recent WINK News found was a man bitten near Naples beach in 2007.