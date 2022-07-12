Multiple swimmers in distress near Blind Pass Tuesday evening

Multiple swimmers were in trouble near Blind Pass where Sanibel turns into Captiva Island Tuesday evening.

FWC received reports about multiple swimmers in distress near Blind Pass.

FWC said that officers were dispatched but were advised to cancel by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office due to the extended response time.

Visiting the beach, Devante Diaz, told WINK News they couldn’t park in the parking lot because it was blocked.

“There was a lot of, I think fire police and some ambulances and a fire trucks, maybe two fire trucks blocking off the parking lot. As far as I could tell, no one could get in there or out,” Diaz said. “We were wondering what it was. When we came down, we weren’t sure exactly what’s going on.”

Diaz mentioned that was all around 7:20 Tuesday evening. As for the swimmers, WINK News reached out to LCSO for more information about what happened, but haven’t heard back.