Lennar Homes buys Alva riverfront subdivision for $1.1M

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, Mike Case has made a pretty good case to be involved in more than one business at the same time. He restores classic cars in a garage in North Fort Myers off US-41. But, at Serengeti in Alva, he recently sold 14 lots in one of the more unique real estate transactions of 2022.

Mike Case owns Classic Auto Restoration Specialists, Incorporated. That business makes money, but it’s also his passion project.

But Case also owns four other companies. One of them bought Serengeti, a 31-acre subdivision in Alva off North River Rd.

Watch the full report above.

Click here to view the full Gulfshore Business article.