Tuesday brings inland thunderstorms and highs in the 90s

High temperatures will return to the 90s under partly cloudy skies.

A few showers and weak storms will be possible along the coastline, with most of our rain chances remaining inland.

The scale and strength of these storms will be maximized in the evening, although most of these should remain below severe criteria.

Boaters will experience fantastic conditions on the water. Make sure to apply plenty of sunscreen, as our UV index is now at 12!

A disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of becoming a named storm over the next five days. This system would likely remain on the weaker side, even if it forms.

It currently poses no threat to Southwest Florida and will be a rain-maker for the Northern Gulf Coast. This is the only disturbance we are tracking in the Atlantic.

The next name on our 2022 Hurricane Naming List is Danielle