Fort Myers casino arcade ejects 2 men thought to be grand theft suspects

Deputies are looking for two men who were ordered to leave a Fort Myers casino arcade Thursday night for resembling suspects in recent crimes at similar venues.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two men were seen on camera entering the Lucky 7 Jackpot casino arcade, located at 2837 Cleveland Ave., at around 7:30 p.m. The two men asked the security guard if they had a specific type of gaming machine. The armed security guard recognized the men from recent news stories and ordered them to leave the property.

The guard believed both men were concealing firearms and intended to rob the business. After review, LCSO says the two men appear to be the same ones who recently committed grand theft at The Vegas Experience.

If you are able to identify either of the men, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.