Fatal crash Tuesday night on County Road 769 in Charlotte County

Writer:Paul Dolan
Published: July 12, 2022 10:48 PM EDT
A fatal crash on CR 769 between SW Kingsway Cr. and Walmart in Charlotte County happened late Tuesday night.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, CR 769 at the Desoto and Charlotte County line is now completely shut down. Traffic will, for now, be diverted down CR 761.

This is an ongoing investigation and WINK News will provide more details as they become available.

