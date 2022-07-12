Cape Coral man one of 4 seriously injured in Sarasota County pileup crash

Published: July 12, 2022 6:48 AM EDT
Approximate site of a pileup crash on southbound I-75 approaching SR-72 in Sarasota County, Monday, July 11, 2022. Credit: Google Maps
SARASOTA COUNTY

A 30-year-old Cape Coral man was one of four drivers seriously injured in a six-vehicle pileup crash on southbound I-75 in Sarasota County on Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer driven was traveling southbound on I-75 around 10:20 a.m., approaching SR-72 in the outside travel lane. A Ford pickup truck, a Ford SUV, an Acura SUV, a Dodge pickup truck and an Isuzu pickup truck were all stopped ahead of the tractor-trailor, motionless due to traffic congestion. The tractor-trailer’s driver failed to stop and rear-ended the Ford pickup truck.

That collision caused a chain reaction, leading to a pileup of the vehicles ahead of the tractor-trailer. The drivers of both SUVs, the Ford pickup truck and the Dodge pickup truck, which was driven by the Cape Coral man, were left with serious injuries.

FHP says charges are pending the completion of its straffic crash investigation.

