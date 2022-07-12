19-year-old facing DUI charges after crash on McGregor Blvd. in south Fort Myers

A 19-year-old has been arrested after a crash that left one car severely damaged and another in a canal in south Fort Myers on Saturday night.

Fort Myers police arrested Eric Butler, 19, from New Jersey for his role in the crash.

According to police, a witness to the crash was traveling north on McGregor Boulevard behind a white BMW near Carelton Palm Court at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday when he saw a car traveling very quickly toward them.

The witness told police the car crashed into the median on McGregor Blvd. before hitting the front of the BWM. Police said the witness saw the car become airborne after hitting the BMW, then lose control, hit a light post, and come to a stop in a nearby canal.

Police said there were only minor injuries as a result.

Fort Myers police said when they arrived on the scene, witnesses told them that Butler was the driver of the car that caused the crash.

Officers who spoke with Butler said an odor of alcohol was coming from him, and he had bloodshot, watery eyes. Police say they also found an empty box of Twisted Tea inside Butler’s car.

Police did a field sobriety test, which resulted in Butler being arrested for DUI. Fort Myers police did not release Butler’s blood alcohol content but did charge him with DUI with a BAC over .08.

Butler was taken to the Lee County Jail and released on a $5,000 bond.