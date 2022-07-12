Man killed after van crashes into canal off Immokalee Road

A man was killed after his vehicle crashed into a canal off Immokalee Road in Collier County on Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 46-year-old Immokalee man was driving west on Immokalee Road around 5:45 a.m. when he traveled off the road, entered the north grass shoulder and overturned into the canal around one mile west of Camp Keais Road.

The man was transported to NCH North Naples Hospital after the crash and later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.