Woman arrested, accused of stealing more than $800 from 93-year-old in her care

A woman has been arrested by Naples police and is accused of stealing from a 93-year-old in her care.

Police say in January, the 93-year-old victim reported that 16 fraudulent charges were made using their banking information. Police say the charges were made over several weeks and totaled $805.63.

On Sunday, 47-year-old Tina Marie Kessel was arrested by Naples police. An investigation by the Naples Police Department determined that Kessel was responsible for making the fraudulent charges.

According to police, Kessel, who had been hired by the victim for in-home care, used the victim’s banking information to buy groceries and alcohol through Instacart.

Kessel is facing charges of grand theft from a person 65 or older, exploitation of an elderly adult, and a scheme to defraud.