Suspect caught on video breaking into, robbing North Fort Myers business

Deputies want help identifying a man seen on security video breaking into a North Fort Myers landscaping business and robbing it early Monday morning.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect broke into Scott’s Landscape Nursery, located at 5870 Bayshore Road, just before 3 a.m. He can be seen on video taking several minutes to pry open the right front door with a crowbar before ransacking the business and stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information on his identity and current whereabouts, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or submit a tip online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.