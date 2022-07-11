Suspect caught on camera with crowbar breaking into SWFL business

A suspect was caught on camera with a crowbar breaking into Scott’s Landscape Nursery in the middle of the night in North Fort Myers.

“He knew exactly where cash was being kept,” Trish Routte from SWFL Crime Stoppers said. “Your average person that’s breaking into a random business, they’re not going to know where the cash is.”

But, at Scott’s Landscape Nursery on Bayshore Rd. this suspect knew exactly what to do. Crimestoppers said he was in and out of the business in only 11 minutes.

“They immediately went to the desk, took out some money from the cash register,” Routte said. “Ransacked the entire office, and then took off.” Before that, surveillance video captures the moment he broke into Scott’s Landscape Nursery.

“This guy is definitely a suspect in potentially some other thefts in the immediate area,” Routte said. “Again, same kind of M.O., both times, in both of these instances, the guy goes in with a crowbar, we don’t know for sure if it’s the same guy or not. But definitely the same, the same my M.O.”

Other surveillance shows the same suspect covered from head to toe, their eyes were all that was visible.

“Every little piece helps, whether it’s his eyes, the way he walks from behind the shoes he’s might be having on, we’ll have to see what you know, the additional video that may be released. But all that’s helpful,” Rich Kolko WINK News Safety and Security Specialist said.

“There our intelligence analyst putting together the different elements of this crime, comparing it to other crimes in the area, talking to other police departments, they have regular meetings, talking to computer talk in person, they share that information,” Kolko said. Even the smallest tip could help this case go forward.

“We don’t have to know the entire you know, who the guy is where he lives,” Routte said. “Just the smallest piece of information can be the one thing that detectives need to parlay this case forward to an arrest.”